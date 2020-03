BRIEF-Workhorse Sets 2020 Production Target Of 300-400 Vehicles

March 10 (Reuters) - Workhorse Group Inc:

* WORKHORSE GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* WORKHORSE GROUP - SALES FOR Q4 2019 WERE RECORDED AT $3,000, DOWN FROM $21,000 IN Q4 2018

* WORKHORSE GROUP INC - QTRLY NET INCOME $655,000

* WORKHORSE GROUP INC - AS OF DEC 31 2019, CO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $23.9 MILLION COMPARED TO $1.5 MILLION AS OF DEC 31 2018

* WORKHORSE GROUP - INTENT HAD BEEN TO DELIVER INITIAL VEHICLES IN Q1 2020, WE WERE IMPEDED BY MATERIAL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS RELATED TO GLOBAL OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* WORKHORSE GROUP INC - SETTING 2020 PRODUCTION TARGET OF 300-400 VEHICLES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: