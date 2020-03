March 5 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd:

* WORKPLACE REGULATOR SAFEWORK NSW SAYS ISSUED AN IMPROVEMENT NOTICE TO QANTAS TO ENSURE WORKERS ARE APPROPRIATELY PROTECTED FROM CORONAVIRUS RISKS

* SAFEWORK NSW SAYS QANTAS HAS UNTIL MARCH 30 TO COMPLY WITH NOTICE

* QANTAS SAYS CONSIDERING APPEAL OF SAFEWORK NSW NOTICE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jamie Freed)