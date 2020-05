May 7 (Reuters) - Works co uk PLC:

* WORKS CO UK PLC - FY REVENUE UP 3.5%

* WORKS CO UK - OVERALL LFL SALES UP 81% IN WEEK TO 22 MARCH

* WORKS CO UK PLC - GAVIN PECK, CEO, HAS TAKEN A VOLUNTARY 33% PAY REDUCTION

* WORKS CO UK PLC - NOT POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE SPECIFIC GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR AHEAD