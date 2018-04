April 23 (Reuters) - Workspace Group PLC:

* ACQUISITION OF CENTRO 1 & 2 IN CAMDEN

* SAYS ACQUIRED CENTRO 1 & 2 FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF £76.5M

* SUBSEQUENT TO ACQUISITION OF FIVE CENTRO BUILDINGS IN JANUARY 2018, IT HAS NOW ACQUIRED CENTRO 1 & 2 (' PROPERTY') FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF £76.5M.