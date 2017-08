July 28 (Reuters) - WORKSPACE GROUP PLC:

* Private Placement of 200 Mln Stg

* SAYS ‍PRIVATE PLACEMENT COMPRISED OF £80M EIGHT-YEAR NOTES AND £120M 10-YEAR NOTES​

* SAYS ‍NEW NOTES WILL BE PLACED WITH EIGHT UK AND US INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS​

* SAYS ‍ALL AGREEMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO FINAL DOCUMENTATION WITH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO COMPLETE ON 16 AUGUST 2017​

* SAYS ‍PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO FUND GROUP'S INVESTMENT PLANS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)