BRIEF-Workspace Group Says About 50% Of Rents Due At March-End Received To Date

April 7 (Reuters) - Workspace Group PLC:

* TRADING PROFIT FOR YEAR TO 31 MARCH 2020 EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS.

* APPROXIMATELY 50 PER CENT. OF RENTS DUE AT END MARCH 2020 RECEIVED IN CASH TO DATE

* CUSTOMER DISCUSSIONS ON RENT DEFERRALS CONTINUING ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.

* COST REDUCTION MEASURES IMPLEMENTED AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE MINIMISED

* WORKSPACE GROUP - £96M IN UNDRAWN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES, AND PRO FORMA LTV OF 21 PER CENT. AS AT 31 MARCH 2020,

* WORKSPACE GROUP - WILL CONSIDER ANY FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN CONTEXT OF FULL YEAR RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: