Jan 18 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc:

* ‍LETTINGS IN Q3 AVERAGED 86 PER MONTH COMPARED TO 85 PER MONTH IN SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR​

* ‍ENQUIRIES AVERAGED 858 PER MONTH IN Q3 ​

* ‍PRO-FORMA LTV RATIO OF 19% AT 31 DECEMBER 2017, BASED ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 VALUATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)