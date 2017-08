June 8 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc

* Response to media speculation

* ‍Notes media speculation regarding potential acquisition of Salisbury house at 28-31 Finsbury Circus, EC2 for around £158 million.​

* ‍Confirms that it is in discussions for asset in question​

* ‍No certainty that any transaction will proceed and a further announcement will be made by Workspace if and when appropriate​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: