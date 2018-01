BRIEF-World Acceptance Corp Posts Q3 Adj. Earnings $1.37/Share

Jan 26 (Reuters) - World Acceptance Corp:

* WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.37 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q3 REVENUE $136.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $135.5 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.99 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* “‍IN FISCAL 2017 WE EXPERIENCED AN INCREASE IN DELINQUENCIES AND CHARGE-OFFS”​

* ‍CUMULATIVE ADJUSTMENT OF $10.5 MILLION WAS RECOGNIZED IN INCOME TAX EXPENSE IN CURRENT QUARTER AS ARESULT OF TAX REFORM​

* WORLD ACCEPTANCE - ‍ CONTACTED U.S. SEC AND U.S. DOJ TO ADVISE BOTH AGENCIES THAT AN INVESTIGATION OF CO‘S OPERATIONS IN MEXICO IS UNDERWAY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: