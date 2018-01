BRIEF-World Acceptance Names Jim Wanserski Interim President And CEO

Jan 22 (Reuters) - World Acceptance Corp:

* WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION NAMES JIM WANSERSKI INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO

* WORLD ACCEPTANCE - BOARD HAS INITIATED SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT

* WORLD ACCEPTANCE- ‍WANSERSKI‘S HIRING FOLLOWS AGREEMENT BETWEEN JANET LEWIS MATRICCIANI & CO THAT HER ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO TO END EFFECTIVE JAN 22​

* WORLD ACCEPTANCE - ‍WANSERSKI‘S HIRING ALSO FOLLOWS AGREEMENT BETWEEN JANET LEWIS MATRICCIANI & CO THAT SHE WOULD RESIGN AS BOARD MEMBER ON JAN 22​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: