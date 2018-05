May 10 (Reuters) - World Acceptance Corp:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.18

* Q4 REVENUE $151.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $147.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.94 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TOTAL REVENUES FOR Q4 INCREASED TO $151.9 MILLION, A 5.0% INCREASE FROM $144.6 MILLION REPORTED FOR SAME QUARTER OF PRIOR YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.94, REVENUE VIEW $147.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S