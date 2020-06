June 11 (Reuters) - World High Life PLC:

* WORLD HIGH LIFE PLC - LOVE HEMP LIMITED ( HAS EXPERIENCED A SURGE IN ONLINE SALES DURING GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* WORLD HIGH LIFE PLC - LOVE HEMP ACHIEVES 107% INCREASE IN ONLINE SALES IN MAY 2020 COMPARED TO JANUARY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: