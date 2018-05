BRIEF-World Wrestling Entertainment Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.18

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.13 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* QTRLY REVENUES REACHED $187.7 MILLION, WHICH WAS ON-PAR WITH Q1 2017

* QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MILLION

* QTRLY WWE NETWORK AVERAGE PAID SUBSCRIBERS INCREASED 5% TO 1.56 MILLION PAID SUBSCRIBERS

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED OIBDA OF $30 MILLION TO $34 MILLION

* FOR Q2 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS AVERAGE PAID SUBSCRIBERS OF APPROXIMATELY 1.77 MILLION

* ANTICIPATES A MEANINGFUL INCREASE IN REVENUE IN Q2

* RAISING ITS TARGET FOR 2018 ADJUSTED OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150 MILLION (EXCLUDING STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE)