BRIEF-Worldline FY Revenue 2.38 Billion Euros Up 6.9% Organically

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Worldline SA:

* REG-WORLDLINE SA: A VERY SOLID YEAR 2019

* FY REVENUE: EUR 2,382 MILLION, UP +6.9% ORGANICALLY

* FY OMDA: EUR 602 MILLION, 25.3% OF REVENUE, UP +240BP ON A COMPARABLE BASIS

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE: EUR 311 MILLION

* 2020 OBJECTIVES: STRONG AMBITION IN ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH, PROFITABILITY AND CASH GENERATION

* END 2019 NET DEBT WAS EUR 641.3 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 35.0 MILLION AT END OF 2018

* CORONAVIRUS: SO FAR IS THAT POTENTIAL RISKS FOR WORLDLINE ARE VERY LIMITED

* CORONAVIRUS: INDIRECT TEMPORARY CONSEQUENCE OF A SLOWDOWN OF GLOBAL ECONOMY OR INTERNATIONAL TRAVELS IS CURRENTLY LIMITED AS WELL.

* CORONAVIRUS: IN TERMS OF POTENTIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT, IT IS REMINDED THAT REVENUE DERIVED IN ASIA PACIFIC REPRESENTS A VERY SMALL PART OF GROUP REVENUE IN 2019 AND THAT CONSEQUENTLY ANY FINANCIAL CONSEQUENCE ON GROUP OF A POTENTIAL SLOW-DOWN OF ASIAN ECONOMIES WILL BE LIMITED.

* GROUP FULLY CONFIRMS TOTAL OF CIRCA EUR 110 MILLION RUN RATE SYNERGIES EXPECTED WITH SIX PAYMENT SERVICES IN 2022, OF WHICH CIRCA 25% IN 2019 AND CIRCA 50% IN 2020

* DECIDED NOT TO DISTRIBUTE ANY DIVIDEND ON THE 2019 RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)