April 24 (Reuters) - WORLDLINE SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 394.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 372.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS ALL THE OBJECTIVES FOR 2018

* IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE AN ORGANIC GROWTH OF ITS REVENUE, AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES, OF BETWEEN 5% AND 7%

* IN 2018 EXPECTS TO GENERATE A FREE CASH FLOW OF BETWEEN €200 MILLION AND €210 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)