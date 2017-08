BRIEF-Worldline raises all 2017 targets

July 25 (Reuters) - WORLDLINE SA

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 50.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 92.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Backlog Remained High at Eur 2.6 Billion

* Acquisition of Leading Payment Processor in Baltics

* ‍Raises All Objectives for 2017​

* FOR 2017 ‍GROUP EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ORGANIC GROWTH OF ITS REVENUE, AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES BETWEEN +3.5% AND +4.0%​

* ‍Group Targets 2017 an Omda Margin Above 20.5%.​

* ‍FOR 2017 HAS AMBITION TO GENERATE A FREE CASH FLOW ABOVE EUR 170 MILLION, INCLUDING C. EUR 20 MILLION OF SYNERGY IMPLEMENTATION COSTS​

* H1 FREE CASH FLOW TOTALED EUR 88.0 MILLION, UP +25.7% COMPARED WITH H1 2016.

* NET CASH REACHED EUR 440.1 MILLION, INCREASING BY EUR +92.4 MILLION COMPARED WITH NET CASH POSITION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

* H1 GROSS OPERATING INCOME EUR 153.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 138.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 778.1‍​ MLN VS EUR 765.1 MLN YEAR AGO