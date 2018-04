BRIEF-Worldpay Says Units, Certain Units Of Unit Entered Second Supplemental Indenture

April 2 (Reuters) - Worldpay Inc:

* ON MARCH 30, UNITS, CERTAIN UNITS OF UNIT ENTERED SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE WITH RESPECT TO INDENTURE, DATED DEC 21, 2017 - SEC FILING

* WORLDPAY INC SAYS SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE WAS IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF WORLDPAY GROUP LIMITED

* UNDER TERMS, UNITS AGREE TO GUARANTEE CERTAIN UNITS OF UNIT’S OBLIGATIONS UNDER $500 MILLION OF 4.375% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025

* UNDER TERMS, UNITS ALSO AGREE TO GUARANTEE CERTAIN UNITS OF UNIT'S OBLIGATIONS £470 MILLION OF 3.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025