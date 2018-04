BRIEF-Worldwide Pc Shipments Declined 1.4 Pct In Q1 Of 2018 - Gartner

April 11 (Reuters) - Gartner Inc:

* GARTNER SAYS WORLDWIDE PC SHIPMENTS DECLINED 1.4 PERCENT IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* SAYS WORLDWIDE PC SHIPMENTS TOTALED 61.7 MILLION UNITS IN Q1 OF 2018, A 1.4 PERCENT DECLINE FROM Q1 OF 2017

* IN Q1 OF 2018, PC SHIPMENTS IN ASIA/PACIFIC DECLINED 3.9 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* SAYS IN Q1 2018, ASIA/PACIFIC AND U.S. EXPERIENCED DECLINING PC SHIPMENTS, WHILE OTHER REGIONS SAW SOME “MINIMAL GROWTH”

* IN QUARTER, “MAJOR CONTRIBUTOR TO DECLINE CAME FROM CHINA, WHERE UNIT SHIPMENTS DECLINED 5.7 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: