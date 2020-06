June 10 (Reuters) - Worley Ltd:

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 CREATED ACUTE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES THAT HAVE SLOWED SOME PROJECTS

* COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING NET ZERO SCOPE 1 AND SCOPE 2 GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 2030

* GLOBAL HEADCOUNT AT 54,100 AT 30 APRIL , REDUCED BY 3% FROM 31 MARCH

* POSTPONED ALL NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* THROUGH TRANSFORMATION, WILL DELIVER $275M (RUN RATE) IN OPERATIONAL SAVINGS