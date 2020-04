April 28 (Reuters) - WorleyParsons Ltd:

* NEW DEBT FACILITIES OF $465 MILLION HAVE BEEN ADDED

* HEADCOUNT HAS REDUCED 5% BETWEEN 31 JANUARY AND 31 MARCH 2020

* TOTAL LIQUIDITY OF $1.36 BILLION AS AT 31 DEC 2019

* MOST OF HEADCOUNT REDUCTION WAS IN FIELD-BASED WORK SPECIFICALLY LOWER MARGIN CONSTRUCTION RELATED ACTIVITIES