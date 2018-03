BRIEF-Worthington Energy To Go Forward With Voluntary Filing For Bankruptcy Under Chapter 11 Of U.S. Bankruptcy Code

March 19 (Reuters) - Worthington Energy Inc:

* WORTHINGTON ENERGY- ON MARCH 16, BOARD DECIDED TO GO FORWARD WITH VOLUNTARY FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY UNDER CHAPTER 11 OF U.S. BANKRUPTCY CODE

* WORTHINGTON ENERGY - CO CURRENTLY HAS TOTAL INDEBTEDNESS OF ABOUT $2.8 MILLION - SEC FILING

* WORTHINGTON ENERGY- IN PREPARATION FOR BANKRUPTCY FILING CO SUBMITTING PREPACKAGED PLAN OF REORGANIZATION TO CREDITORS, IS SOLICITING THEIR APPROVAL

* WORTHINGTON ENERGY - ON MARCH 14, CHARLES VOLK RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS CEO OF CO

* WORTHINGTON ENERGY INC - ON MARCH 14, DIRECTORS OF CO APPOINTED AL KAU AS DIRECTOR, CEO OF CO