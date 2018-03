March 29 (Reuters) - Worthington Industries Inc:

* Q3 SALES $841.7 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.72 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES - ‍NET EARNINGS IN QUARTER INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS AC​T Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: