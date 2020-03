March 19 (Reuters) - Worthington Industries Inc:

* WORTHINGTON SPECIALTY PROCESSING ANNOUNCES CONSOLIDATION OF OPERATIONS

* WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES INC - WILL CLOSE ITS CANTON, MICH., FACILITY

* WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES INC - TWO REMAINING FACILITIES IN JACKSON AND TAYLOR, MICH. WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE