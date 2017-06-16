FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - WideOpenWest Inc:

* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans

* WideOpenWest Inc says its unit WideOpenWest Finance LLC has received commitments of $2.28 billion for new term B loans

* WideopenWest - expects to use proceeds of new term B loans, under its revolving credit facility to refinance existing term B loans

* WideOpenWest Inc says new term B loans are expected to mature in August 2023

* WideOpenWest Inc - company expects that its annual interest costs will be reduced by an amount in excess of $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

