March 26 (Reuters) - Wow Unlimited Media Inc:

* WOW! PROVIDES REVENUE ESTIMATES

* WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA INC - ‍EXPECTS REVENUE FOR ITS Q4 OF 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $15 MILLION TO $17 MILLION​

* WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA INC - ANTICIPATES THAT REVENUE FOR ITS Q1 OF 2018 WILL EXCEED $11 MILLION