March 7 (Reuters) - Wideopenwest Inc:

* WOW! INTERNET, CABLE & PHONE ANNOUNCES DELAY IN EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* WIDEOPENWEST - DELAY IN Q4 EARNINGS TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR INDEPENDENT AUDITORS TO COMPLETE REVIEW OF VALUATION ANALYSIS OF CERTAIN ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: