March 14 (Reuters) - Wideopenwest Inc:

* WOW! REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 RESULTS

* WIDEOPENWEST INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.97

* WIDEOPENWEST INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $292.8 MILLION VERSUS $316.0 MILLION

* WIDEOPENWEST INC - SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $1,150.0 MILLION - $1,170.0 MILLION

* WIDEOPENWEST INC - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $410.0 MILLION- $420.0 MILLION

* WIDEOPENWEST INC - SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW $45.0 MILLION TO $55.0 MILLION