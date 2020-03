March 29 (Reuters) - WideOpenWest Inc:

* WOW! CEO HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19

* WIDEOPENWEST - CEO TERESA ELDER, WAS ADMITTED TO LOCAL DENVER HOSPITAL ON FRIDAY, MARCH 27, AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

* BILL CASE, CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER, WILL SERVE AS ACTING CEO

* BOARD CHAIRMAN, JEFF MARCUS, WILL TEMPORARILY TAKE ON FORMAL LEADERSHIP ROLE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: