June 9 (Reuters) - WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING SA

* SAYS ‍ITS UNIT GRUPA WIRTUALNA POLSKA S.A SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT INVOLVING PURCHASE OF 6.31 PERCENT​ IN ESKY.PL AT 15.6 MILLION ZLOTYS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)