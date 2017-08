July 13 (Reuters) - WPP Plc:

* WPP agrees to acquire creative agency group, thjnk AG, in Germany

* Thjnk AG will remain an independent brand within WPP Group

* As a result of UK's referendum decision to leave European Union, WPP is placing an even greater emphasis on growth in western continental Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)