Nov 16 (Reuters) - Wpp Plc

* ‍TRANSFER OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES TO NYSE​

* SAYS TRANSFERRING LISTING OF ITS AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES TO NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE (NYSE) FROM NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET​

* ‍EXPECTS ITS ADS TO BEGIN TRADING UNDER A NEW TICKER (‘WPP’) ON NYSE EFFECTIVE NOVEMBER 28, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)