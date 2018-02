Feb 23 (Reuters) - Wpp Aunz Ltd:

* FINAL DIVIDEND DECLARED 4.2 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY NET PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS - REPORTED WAS $73.3 MILLION, UP 33.2 PERCENT

* FY ‍REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 12.1 PERCENT TO $1.01 BILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS TO DELIVER ABOUT 3% GROWTH IN HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: