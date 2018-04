April 13 (Reuters) -

* BOARD OF WPP WEIGHING CONTINGENCY PLANS IN THE EVENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE MARTIN SORRELL LEAVES THE COMPANY- WSJ, CITING SOURCES

* IF SORRELL DEPARTS, BOARD IS CONSIDERING TAPPING WPP VETERANS MARK READ AND ANDREW SCOTT TO BE CO-CEOS- WSJ, CITING SOURCES Source text : on.wsj.com/2GXNkZ3 Further company coverage: