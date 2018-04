April 3 (Reuters) -

* WPP CEO SORRELL ON BOARD’S INVESTIGATION INTO IMPROPRIETY SAYS “I REJECT THE ALLEGATION UNRESERVEDLY BUT RECOGNISE THAT THE CO HAS TO INVESTIGATE IT” ‍​

* WPP CEO SORRELL ON CO’S INVESTIGATION SAYS UNDERSTAND THAT PROCESS WILL BE COMPLETED SHORTLY, SHALL PLAY NO PART IN THE INVESTIGATION