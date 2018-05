May 1 (Reuters) - WPP PLC:

* WPP - ACQUIRES FULL OWNERSHIP OF Y&R AND WUNDERMAN JOINT VENTURE AGENCIES IN SOUTHEAST ASIA AND TAIWAN, AND DENTSU SUDLER & HENNESSEY IN JAPAN

* WPP PLC - TRANSACTION INCLUDES Y&R IN MALAYSIA, SINGAPORE, THAILAND AND VIETNAM; WUNDERMAN IN TAIWAN AND THAILAND; DENTSU SUDLER & HENNESSEY IN JAPAN