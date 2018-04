April 25 (Reuters) - WPP-Scangroup Ltd:

* WPP-SCANGROUP LTD - FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, REVENUE WAS 4.12 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 4.86 BILLION SHILLINGS

* WPP-SCANGROUP LTD - FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, PROFIT BEFORE TAX WAS 696.4 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 725.9 MILLION SHILLINGS