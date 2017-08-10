FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT reports Q2‍ AFFO of $0.188 per unit​
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT reports Q2‍ AFFO of $0.188 per unit​

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust-

* WPT Industrial REIT announces second quarter results

* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍ AFFO for three months ended June 30, 2017 was $0.188 per unit​

* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍noi for three months ended June 30, 2017 was $13.9 million, compared to $13.0 million last year​

* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍same property noi, excluding a one-time tenant receivable write-off, was up 2.9%

* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍FFO per unit $0.224​

* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍occupancy increased to 98.9% at June 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

