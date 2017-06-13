FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-WPX agrees to form JV to develop Permian midstream assets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 13, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-WPX agrees to form JV to develop Permian midstream assets

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Wpx Energy Inc

* WPX agrees to form JV to develop Permian midstream assets

* WPX to receive $300mm cash, $132mm capital carry and retain 50 pct ownership in $850mm+ entity at closing

* WPX secured additional takeaway capacity for its Delaware Basin natural gas volumes and an equity position in related pipeline

* Howard Energy Partners will finish constructing JV assets and serve as operator

* Transaction implies a value of $863 million for stateline oil gathering and gas processing projects

* Howard Energy Partners to fund first $263 million of JV capital expenditures, including a $132 million carry for co

* WPX has a 50 percent voting interest in joint venture and operational influence

* Parties expect to complete first 200 MMCF/D train for cryogenic natural gas processing complex in first half of 2018

* Trunkline is designed to have a capacity of approximately 125,000 barrels of oil per day

* Parties plan to add a second train to double capacity for cryogenic natural gas processing complex by middle of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.