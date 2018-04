April 17 (Reuters) - WPX Energy Inc:

* WPX ENERGY ANNOUNCES EARLY RESULTS AND EARLY SETTLEMENT OF CASH TENDER OFFERS

* WPX ENERGY - EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MILLION OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MILLION OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)