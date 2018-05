May 9 (Reuters) - WPX Energy Inc:

* WPX ENERGY ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* WPX ENERGY - COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

* WPX ENERGY - TO USE PROCEEDS, OTHERS TO FUND PURCHASE OF UP TO $400 MILLION 6.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022, 8.250% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: