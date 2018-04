April 20 (Reuters) - WPX Energy Inc:

* WPX ENERGY - ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT

* WPX ENERGY INC - IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BILLION

* WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BILLION, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BILLION - SEC FILING