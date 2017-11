Nov 1 (Reuters) - Wpx Energy Inc

* Disciplined execution drives WPX Energy 3Q results

* Q3 loss per share $0.39 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* sees ‍2017 full-year oil production guidance of an average of 59 mbbl/d-62 mbbl/d​

* ‍wpx expects total production in 2018 to range from 132 mboe/d-143 mboe/d​

* ‍2018 total capital budget is $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion​