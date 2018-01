Jan 22 (Reuters) - W. R. Grace & Co:

* W. R. GRACE & CO SAYS IT HAS CONTRACTED TO LICENSE ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO PDH POLSKA S. A. FOR A NEW FACILITY IN POLICE, POLAND

* W. R. GRACE & CO SAYS THE PP LINE IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN OPERATIONS IN 2022