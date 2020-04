April 27 (Reuters) - Wright Medical Group NV:

* WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP - APPROVED 50% TEMPORARY CUT IN BASE SALARY FOR PRESIDENT AND CEO, AND 25% TEMPORARY REDUCTIONS FOR OTHER EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

* WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV - APPROVED 50% TEMPORARY REDUCTIONS IN BOARD CASH RETAINER PAYMENTS