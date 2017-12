BRIEF-Wright Medical Group buys IMASCAP SAS for $88.8 mln

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wright Medical Group Nv:

* WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF IMASCAP SAS

* WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV - DEAL FOR EUR 75.1 MILLION, OR APPROXIMATELY $88.8 MILLION

* WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV - COMPANY REITERATES PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2017 ANNUAL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP - DEAL CONSIDERATION CONSISTS OF ABOUT $46.9 MILLION IN CASH AND ABOUT $15.6 MILLION OF CO‘S SHARES

* WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP - DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO CONSISTS OF ABOUT $26.3 MILLION IN POTENTIAL EARNOUTS AND MILESTONE PAYMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: