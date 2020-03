BRIEF-WSE Sees No Threat To Continuation Of Activities From Coronavirus Pandemic At Present

March 25 (Reuters) - Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA:

* SAYS IS EXPOSED TO LIMITED OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RISK DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SLOWING OF ECONOMY MAY CAUSE LOWER TRADING ACTIVITY AND LOWER REVENUE FOR CO AS RESULT

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CO HAS NOT RECORDED INTERRUPTION IN TELECOMUNNICATION, POWER AND BANKING SERVICES

* AT CURRENT STAGE PANDEMIC DOES NOT THREATEN CONTINUATION OF CO'S ACTIVITIES