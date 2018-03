BRIEF-WSE To Accept Boundary Conditions Regarding Sale Of Stake In Aquis In Case Of IPO

March 23 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange:

* FOLLOWING NEGOTIATIONS IT RESOLVES TO ACCEPT BOUNDARY CONDITIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL SALE OF STAKE IN AQUIS EXCHANGE (AQUIS) IF Aquis DECIDES TO INITIATE THE IPO PROCESS

* SALE SUBJECT TO RECEVING REQUIRED APPROVALS ASSUMING THAT VALUE OF SALE OF SHARES HELD IN AQUIS NOT LOWER THAN GBP 11.5 MILLION

* WSE HOLDS 20.31% OF VOTES AND ECONOMIC RIGHTS IN AQUIS

* SAYS FINAL TRANSACTION VALUE TO DEPEND ON MARKET CONDITIONS

* INFORMED IN FEBRUARY ABOUT STARTING NEGOTIATIONS