April 23 (Reuters) - WSFS Financial Corp:

* WSFS REPORTS NET INCOME OF $37.4 MILLION AND 1Q 2018 EPS OF $1.16. RESULTS POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY A $15.3 MILLION PRE-TAX VALUATION GAIN ON VISA CLASS B SHARES AND A $1.7 MILLION FRAUD RECOVERY. STRONG OPERATING RESULTS INCLUDE A NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 4.

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.16

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.76 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: