BRIEF-WSI Industries Board And Special Committee Reject DPW Holdings Demands

March 19 (Reuters) - Wsi Industries Inc:

* WSI INDUSTRIES BOARD AND SPECIAL COMMITTEE REJECT DPW HOLDINGS DEMANDS

* WSI INDUSTRIES INC - “DPW HAS NOT PROVIDED ANY INFORMATION THAT WOULD SUBSTANTIATE ITS ABILITY TO FUND THE TENDER OFFER”

* WSI INDUSTRIES-APPROVING DPW AS “INTERESTED SHAREHOLDER” UNDER BUSINESS COMBINATION PROVISIONS WOULD NOT BE IN “BEST INTERESTS” OF ALL SHAREHOLDERS​

* WSI INDUSTRIES - BOARD SAID DPW HAS NOT MADE "A GOOD FAITH" PROPOSAL AS IT DOES NOT HAVE ADEQUATE CAPITAL TO FINANCE PROPOSED TENDER OFFER