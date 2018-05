BRIEF-WSP Global Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share C$0.53

May 10 (Reuters) - WSP Global Inc:

* WSP GLOBAL INC Q1 SHR C$0.48

* WSP GLOBAL INC QUARTERLY REVENUES OF $1,910.7 MLN, UP 16.9%

* WSP GLOBAL INC QUARTERLY NET REVENUES OF $1,469.7 MLN, UP 15.2%

* WSP GLOBAL INC Q1 SHR VIEW C$0.60, REV VIEW C$1.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WSP GLOBAL INC - FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK REITERATED

* WSP GLOBAL INC - QTR-END BACKLOG AT $6,718.8 MLN, UP 5.6% COMPARED TO Q4 2017

* WSP GLOBAL INC FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.29, REV VIEW C$5.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S